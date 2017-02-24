Liberia: Lawmakers Abandon Session

For reasons best known to them, members of the House of Representatives conspicuously abandoned their statutory duty to convene session on Thursday, 23 Februaryas many of them reportedly troopto their respective districts.

The chambers of the House of Representatives were seen empty, with House Speaker Emmanuel James Nuquay and Deputy Speaker Hans Barchueremaining in their respective offices, passing the day off.

Both men appeared apparently embarrassed over the abandonment of the House's Chambers as lawmakers troop to their districts to use the ongoing voter registration exercise as opportunity to interact with potential electorates.

The 1986 Constitution of Liberia mandates members of the Legislature to meet every Tuesday and Thursday to conduct official business.

But that was not the case on Thursday, as majority of the representatives from the 15 political subdivisions of the country were nowhere to be found.

Information gathered within the corridors of the House seems to suggest that majority of the lawmakers are seeking reelection, and that they have reportedly gone to their respective districts to educate eligible Liberians to register for the October 10 elections.

This year's election will include candidates for presidency and the House of Representatives, and not the Senate.

Speaking to reporters assigned at the Capitol Building, the Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr. Isaac Redd said there was a drop in the number of communication in the office of Speaker Nuquay that should be discussed and acted upon in plenary.

He said members of the House of Representatives met on Tuesday and decided cancellation of Thursday's session on grounds that there were more national issues that would warrant the attention of each lawmaker.

"The speaker thought to hold series of meetings with international partners and other members of the Executive on how some vital issues can be quickly resolved," Mr. Redd said.

He said session will be held next Tuesday, on grounds that the management of the Liberia Electricity Cooperation has informed the leadership of the House that there won't be electricity at the Capitol today, Friday.

"LEC has informed the House that there will be no electricity in the building and so you don't expect the lawmakers to come here when there is no light in the building. So session will now be held next Tuesday", Redd told reporters.