South Africa: Trial Date Set for Malema's Call On Land Grabs

EFF leader Julius Malema will go on trial in July for previously calling on his supporters to invade unoccupied land.

Malema, who appeared before Magistrate Ian Colditz in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Friday, is accused of incitement to commit a crime. He will stand trial from July 4 to 6.

Malema appeared in the same court in November 2016 where he reiterated calls for the illegal occupation of land.

He previously appeared under the Riotous Assemblies Act, in both Newcastle and in Bloemfontein. The EFF commander-in-chief is currently challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era act.

In an interview with Netwerk24 outside court, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the process was a waste of time.

"They are trying to frustrate our ability to go and uproot the corrupt ANC on the ground, to go and fight on the ground against white monopoly capital," said Ndlozi.

Call for others to be charged

He said he believed the charges were part of an attempt to silence the party "around what is basically a freedom charter demand". The EFF was also being prevented from openly discussing the issue of land occupation.

"If we are here because we are in full support of all the land occupation struggles, if we are here charged around the matter that we agree that land must be expropriated, then why aren't all those people of the ANC in court as well?" Ndlozi asked.

He accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of having double standards.

"Why is the NPA not charging [President Jacob] Zuma as he has also been going around agreeing with the question of land occupation?" he asked.

Land and Rural Development Minister Gugile Nkwinti should be in court as well, he continued.

"Why would you be charged for advocating for land occupation in an obvious environment of colonial land ownership that continues 23 years into democracy?" Ndlozi asked.

News24