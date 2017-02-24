24 February 2017

South Africa: Sharks Lock Oosthuizen Cited

Sharks lock Etienne Oosthuizen has been cited for alleged foul play during their 28-26 Super Rugby loss to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

Oosthuizen is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4 (a) - striking another player with a hand, arm or fist during the match at Suncorp Stadium.

Upon review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The citing is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR foul play review committee.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this stage, the person cited must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

South Africa

