Kenyatta, Leaders Mourn Nderitu Gachagua

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Governor Nderitu Gachagua as a noble and dedicated public servant.

Through Twitter, the President on Friday sent his deepest condolences and sympathies to his wife Margaret Gachagua, family and Nyeri people.

GREAT LEADER

"Governor Gachagua was a great leader, an action-oriented man who served the people of Nyeri with diligence," he said.

His Deputy William Ruto described Mr Gachagua as a steadfast defender of interests of coffee farmers who championed reforms in the sector.

Mr Ruto said the people of Nyeri had lost an able and dedicated servant.

"He was an astute politician who made significant contribution to his constituents and the nation. May his soul Rest In Peace," he said.

HERO

Other leaders remembered Mr Gachagua as political bigwig in Mount Kenya region.

Marsabit, Isiolo and Kirinyaga governors described their colleague as a dedicated and determined leader.

Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi eulogised his Nyeri colleague Nderitu Gachagua as a hero who fought for the rights of the coffee farmers without fear.

"He will be remembered as a steadfast leader who tirelessly and boldly faced off with coffee cartels that were exploiting the farmers," said Mr Ndathi.

VIBRANT

Mr Ndathi said due to the active role Mr Gachagua played, the coffee sector, which had collapsed, has been revived and the prices of the farmers' produce improved.

Mr Ndathi said that Mr Gachagua was a very vibrant member of the Council of Governors Agriculture Sub-Committee.

"In this committee, he helped the Council of Governors to address problems that faced farmers across Kenya. We have lost a very hardworking leader," said Mr Ndathi.

FIGHTER

Marsabit's Ukur Yattani noted that Mr Gachagua was a man of the people and should be considered a hero for undertaking his responsibilities effectively despite his health condition.

"Many would have thought that he would abandon his duties due to his ailment, but he fought on and ensured that his people were well governed. We, however, have to accept the will of God for He only takes heroes," said governor Yattani.

Muranga county boss Mwangi Wa Iria described his colleague as a strong-willed leader who contributed immensely as the Chair of Agriculture Committee in the Governors' Council.

BIG LOSS

"Even when he was ill, you would never notice because he would always play an active role ion formulation of Bills and policies," he said.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Nyeri counterpart Esther Murugi termed the death a huge loss to the county.

Mr Kanini said Nyeri residents had a lot to learn from the the late governor, who he said was keen on achieving what he had set out to accomplish despite the hurdles he faced.

The governor's absence during sickness, he said, had caused a vacuum in the county and challenged the Deputy Governor Samuel Wamaathai to keep Gachagua's legacy alive.

GO-GETTER

Mr Kega had led other MPs in storming the governor's office at the county headquarters, an action Mr Gachagua condemned.

Responding to this, Mr Kega said the county boss was his personal friend from whom he had learnt the game of politics.

"I learnt a lot from him when he was the Mathira MP. He has a principled politician and a go-getter," he said.

Mathira MP Peter Weru also joined the leaders in sending messages of condolences to the family.

Majority Leader Duncan Gituanja said although ward reps passed an impeachment motion against him, their differences were never personal.

"We might have impeached him but we never wished his death. We are glad that we had settled our differences before his demise," said the Kabaru MCA.