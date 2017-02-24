Liberia: MFDP Launches APRM in Lofa

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has launched the African Peer Review Mechanism in Lofa County with a call for all stakeholders to join hands in achieving the targets of the APRM.

The APRM seeks primarily to foster the adaption of policies, standards and practices that will lead to political stability, high economic growth and sustainable development.

It also seeks to accelerate regional, sub regional and continental economic integration through experience sharing and enforcement of successful and best practices including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

It was established in 2003 by the Heads of State and Government implementation committee.

Speaking at the launch of the APRM in Lofa, Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara admonished all actors to equally cooperate with the Technical Research Institute, the National Governing

Council and the APRM National Secretariat as the country conducts its self-assessment study ahead of the June deadline.

The event, according to Minister Kamara, is part of the decentralization drive of the Government, and promised more awareness across the country.

The current Finance Minister, who took over from former Minister Amara Konneh, is of the conviction that the government is employing every necessary measure to reach the APRM's targets.

He used the occasion to relay the APRM's four thematic pillars, including Democracy and Political Governance; Economic Governance and Management; Socioeconomic Development; and Corporate Governance.

The program brought together a cross section of government officials and citizens from the private sector to get a clear understanding of the APRM.