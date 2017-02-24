24 February 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Golf Association Holds Oniyama Open

By Leroy M. Sonpon III

Several professional and amateur golfers will this Sunday battle for supremacy in a one day golf tournament dubbed 'Oniyama Open.'

The competition, which is slated to be held at the Seaview National Golf Course in Virginia, outside Monrovia, is being organized by the Liberia Golf Association (LGA).

The tournament is organized in honor of LGA President Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama for his valuable contribution to the promotion of the game in Liberia.

Some of the expected professional and amateur golfers include Emmanuel Moore, Ricks Keller, Akim Ooukola, Akoi Flomo and Victor Gailor, among others.

According to the organizers cash prizes are L$50,000, L$30,000 and L$ 20,000 for the first, second and third place winners respectively, while a giant sized golden trophy and two undisclosed consolation prizes await would-be first, second and third place winners respectively in the amateur category.

Meanwhile, the LGA officials called on professional and amateur golfers to converge on the Seaview National Golf Course this Sunday at 8:00a.m. as the tournament kicks off at 9:30a.m.

"Come one, come all, let us honor our President Dr. Nelson C. Oniyama as we play the beautiful game of golf in an eco-friendly environment and celebrate with the winners at hole 19 - where everybody is a winner," a release said.

