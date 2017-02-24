Liberia: Session Cancelled for Lack of Quorum

The 14th day sitting of the House of Representatives was cancelled yesterday due to the lack of a quorum. At least 37 persons, according to the House Rules and Procedures, constitute a quorum. A quorum is comprised of physical attendance and those who are formally excused.

The House Press and Public Affairs Director, Isaac G. Redd, told journalists in the first floor conference room that session was cancelled because most of the lawmakers were absent.

According to information provided, eleven Representatives were present, 35 absent, 25 submitted excuses, one distance and one deceased. This is contrary to reports that only three lawmakers were in the Chamber while eight didn't enter the Chamber but were in the Speaker's office until session was cancelled.

Besides, said Director Redd, there were no significant issues to be discussed and therefore a consensus was reached that yesterday's session be rescheduled to today; but unfortunately, he said, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) had informed the Legislature that there would be no power supply at the

Capital today.

Chief Clerk Mildred Wilson, who announced the cancellation in consultation with Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, requested the Sergeant-At-Arms to inform all Representatives that there will be a session on Tuesday, February 28, and they are mandated in accordance with the House's rules to be in chambers.

A lawmaker, who begged for anonymity in a conversation with this newspaper, said most of the Representatives are in their respective counties trying to help their kinsmen to turn out and register in the nationwide voter registration drive, which is in line with their duties to their constituents. But he was quick to say

that it is also their obligation to attend sessions for proper representation.

Sinoe County District # 3 Representative Matthew G. Zayzay told the Daily Observer in a cellphone interview yesterday that he was currently in his county to help his people and encourage them with the voter registration process, while Margibi County District #4 Representative Ben Fofana said he is carrying out a similar campaign in his hometown.