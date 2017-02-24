Liberia: Students Protest in Demand for Return of Absent Teachers

All hell nearly broke loose yesterday on the campus of the William V. S. Tubman High School in Monrovia when the students went on a rampage demanding the reinstatement of several of their teachers absent for the past two weeks.

The teachers in question are suspected of being dismissed by MCSS Superintendent, Adolphus Benjamin Jacobs.

The students took their protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which houses the offices of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The financial secretary of the Student Council Government, Arthur Sams, said for the past two weeks, the administration is yet to account for seven teachers whose absence the students said is undermining their learning process.

"When we inquired from our principal why the teachers were absent, he told us to remain patient as his office was intervening to resolve whatever impasse the teachers had with the MCC Administration," Sams said.

He said the prolonged absence of the teachers has dragged on to the detriment of the students and therefore they were protesting to claim government's attention.

According to Sams, students have been informed by an unnamed source that the absent teachers were allegedly dismissed only because they opposed the many bad administrative practices started by Mr. Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Information Minister, Len Eugen Nagbae and Presidential Press Secretary, Jerolimick Piah as well as officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP), yesterday pleaded with the aggrieved students to exercise restraint while the Ministry of Education looks into their complaint.

"When you come to the office of the President with complaint, we assume that you must have exhausted all other means including holding dialogue with people and officials connected to the issue, Information Minister Nagbae chided the students.

He promised to accompany the student leadership to the office of the Minister of Education to help them seek appropriate redress, and to further hold audience with Jacobs.

When contacted via mobile phone, Mr. Jacobs denied dismissing seven teachers from the system that would warrant a student protest.