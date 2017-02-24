Liberia: Muscat Defeats Paynesville FC 3-1

Former 2nd division side, Muscat FC on Wednesday secured their first victory in the Montserrado 3rd division championship after defeating Paynesville rivals, Paynesville FC 3-1.

The competitive match between the two Paynesville based clubs featured seven players who participated in this years' National County Sports Meet.

Paynesville FC featured three players from champions Montserrado, including Robert Coleman, Michael Dennis and Emmanuel Dee, while Muscat featured Benedict Newton and Isaac Dayweah (Nimba), Zubah

Vessilee and Captain Samuel Karmo of Margibi County.

Muscat entered the match with confidence as usual, but met strong resistance from Coach Emmanuel Kehkeh's Paynesville FC.

An opportunity to put "The Resilient" (Muscat) in the lead was wasted in the 22nd minute by Joe Seibeh after receiving a pass from midfielder Zubah Vessilee.

Muscat struggled to get hold of the midfield where they usually create their chances.

Their struggle worsened after Captain Karmo was red carded in the 39th minute after committing a foul in his penalty area.

Michael Dennis converted the penalty in the 41st minute to end the first half.

Muscat's Coach Otis Tarnue made two changes to start the second half by introducing Lassana Sonnie and defender Medela Dolo.

The substitution changed the team's performance that placed midfielders Vesssilee and midfielder Dayweah in control.

This formation caused trouble for Paynesville FC as their opponents created more attacks, with midfielder Vessilee coming close to hitting the crossbar.

Both teams were leveled on the pitch after Paynesville FC's Umah Fallah was red carded for misconduct.

This led to a breakdown in Paynesville FC's team and created spaces for their opponents that saw substitute Sonnie getting the equalizer for Coach Tarnue's boys in the 75th minute by heading in a across from striker Clarence Washington.

Muscat scored two additional goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes.

Striker Washington and forward Sonnie, who scored a brace, were the scorers.

Muscat are now level on points with Gardnersville based, Grassfield Athletic Club with four points and two goals out of their first two matches.