Liberia: Alvin Wesseh Followers Denied Scholarship?

In what he described as "politicizing a good cause," a University of Liberia student alleged that he and several other students were denied the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU) scholarship because they are supporters of former senior student leader, Alvin Wesseh.

He made the remark yesterday at the English department of the University of Liberia.

University of Liberia student John Cole (not his real name), who is a senior reading Geology, said the politicization of the scholarship scheme is unethical and is calling on those responsible for approving the m ensure that personal differences don't disqualify potential beneficiaries.

Alvin Wesseh is an ULSU executive who organizes advocacy campaigns for UL students whenever the school's administration or the government of Liberia introduces plans that the students feel threaten their university career.

"We were denied the scholarship simply because we support Alvin. This is highly unethical as we are struggling students in need of this scholarship. All of us qualify for this scholarship, but because of campus politics we are being denied," said Cole.

Responding to Cole's allegation, a ULSU executive, John Kemmoh (not his real name), said Cole's denial, and those of others, is not his responsibility, adding: "I was not a part of it and no listing was passed on to me."

The ULSU scholarship scheme was established by the union for students in need who attain a grade point average of 2.5 and above.

Meanwhile, Kemmoh confirmed that the students' names were struck off the list "because of politics" and pleaded with Cole and the others to accept their fate and not blame anyone for their misfortune.