Cameroon: Championship Resumes After a Long Wait

The professional championship is kicking off five months after the last season due to financial, organisational and infrastructural problems.

The 2016-2017 Professional Championship in Cameroon kicks off on Saturday February 25, 2017. Ahead of this important event, preparations have reached fever pitch in the country. At the headquarters of the Cameroon Professional Football League, all is set for the championship to begin. According to the official programme from the Cameroon Professional Football League, the launching ceremony will take place at the Yaounde Ominsports Stadium at 3:00 p.m. This will be followed by the opening encounter between Bamboutos of Mbouda and Canon of Yaounde. The two are old clubs and have many supporters and so the choice of the opening game will create a popular effect. A total of 36 clubs are participating in this year's professional championship; 18 clubs for league one and 18 for league two. Sources at the Cameroon Professional Football League say the cost of tickets will range from FCFA 500 to FCFA 2,000. According to our source, the Cameroon Professional Football League has already given part of government's subventions to the different clubs. League One Clubs received FCFA 12 million each while clubs of League Two received FCFA 6 million. The Professional Football League also donated jerseys and sports equipment to all the clubs of both leagues. Also, old and new clubs have been registered and players already have their licences. The calendar of matches for the season is ready. In all 34 matches will be played in both leagues. Matches will be played at the Yaounde Ominsports Stadium, Omnisports Annex Stadium, Yaounde Military Stadium, Douala Reunification Stadium, Limbe Municipal Stadium, Buea Municipal Stadium, YOSA Sports, Roumde Adja Stadium and the Ngaoundéré University Stadium. The reasons for the delay of the 2016-2017 championship are many and varied. Our source said the problem facing the Professional Football League is that of getting money from government on time. Also, the championship was delayed this year due to the organisation of the Interpools tournament, the organisation of the Women's AFCON in December 2016, the performance of the Indomitable Lions at the AFCON 2017 in Gabon and the participation of four Cameroonian clubs in the African Champions League and the CAF Cup competitions.