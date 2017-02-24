Cameroon: Bamenda - Fire in Cenajes

Cameroon is still basking in the glory of this month’s upset victory at the Africa Cup of Nations. The trophy has… Read more »

The tranquility of the National Centre for youth and sports (CENAJES ) Bamenda in the neighborhood of mile 90 was threatened last weekend when unidentified men attempted to set the institution ablaze. The director of CENAJES, Paul Alain Tcamba told CT that the suspects introduced the fire through the widows of some three offices which however; fail to cause any serious casualties. The fire only consumed some window blinds, chairs and tables while documents remain save. Services concerned included the office of budget/materials ,admission,and the office of the head of administration and finance. At press time, one suspect was arrested while another who attempted to steal from the institution's domitry was equally napped. The director said investigations are on course while the SDO of Mezam has ordered that security be stepped on campus where teaching and learning is on course. Away from that, inhabitants of Bamenda spent Tuesday, February 21st 2017 freely going about their activities ahead of preparations to receive the trophy of the CAF Africa cup of nations in the city on February 22nd, 2017. In the backdrop of calls for a boycott of the event by unidentified people, the administration of the North West region invited the population to massively file out on the streets and celebrate the heroes who grabbed the continent's most converted soccer trophy at the finals against Egypt on February 5th 2017 in Gabon.

