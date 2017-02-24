Namibia: Children With Disabilities Should Not Be Limited

PARENTS should not look at their children's disabilities but theie abilities in order not to limit the children, the founding director of Mainstream Foundation, Sylvia Chidunka, said yesterday.

Mainstream Foundation is a community-based non-governmental organisation in the Zambezi region which has been operating since 2010.

The organisation caters for children living with disabilities and able-bodied children in early childhood development programmes, education, rehabilitation and social skills, as well as lobbying for their rights.

There are about 45 children at the centre.

Chidunka said as a mother of a child with disabilities, she knows what their potential can be if they are well taken care of.

"These children can do wonders. My son is already doing wonders, regardless of his disability. I can send my son to do some chores for me. It is very important for children with disabilities to associate with other children to feel part of the greater society.

"We provide a platform where children with disabilities and their able-bodied counerparts are taught in the same class for them to respect each other's differences, and for the acceptance of children with disabilities as part of human diversity and humanity," Chidunka stated.

She further noted that parents should treat children living with disabilities just like they do with other children.

"I know that as a parent, it won't be easy at first. But we need to come to terms with our children's disabilities, and treat them with dignity.

These children have the same rights as others, a right to freedom of movement, and a right to getting education. If the child is not accepted in other schools, you can bring your child to Mainstream because we are here to cater for the needs of your child, and counsel you as a parent".

Chidunka also urged community members to stop discriminating against people with special needs.

"There is still a great need for awareness when it comes to those community members who look down on people with special needs. I urge the community members to educate themselves, and know that people with disabilities can also do everything. We are all human, and should be treated as such," she said, expressing the hope to make the centre self-sustainalble with their income-generating projects, such as the gardening and chicken project.

But for it to be really effective, donors are needed, and she therefore urged the local business community and anyone who can assist to help them with donations in any form.

"We would really appreciate donations from the local business community. We are in need of it because of the daily operational costs of our foundation. At the centre, we are providing one meal for our children daily, and we would like to be able to provide at least two meals for them. The reason why we want to provide them with two meals a day is because some of these children come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and sometimes the one meal we give them at the centre is their only meal for the day."

The Namibian also spoke to Robert Mateu, a teacher at Mainstream, who said although he is not well-skilled, he likes teaching and is happy to make a difference in these children's lives.

"As a teacher, the only problem I'm facing is sign language, because I don't know it very well. But other than that, communication is fine. I teach all the children - the ones with disabilities and their able-bodied peers - together in one class. At first it was very difficult to get all children under one roof as the others did not want to associate with the ones with disabilities, but now we are fine. Learning is going well, we have both fast and slow learners, but all is well", he enthused.