Liberia's Gets New Investor's Guide

The National Investment Commission (NIC) on Wednesday launched the third edition of Liberia Investor's Guide and its new website (www.investliberia.gov.lr) at its UN Drive Office in Monrovia.

NIC Chairman Etmonia David Tarpeh said the Investor's Guide dubbed 'Invest Liberia', provides thorough information that potential investors need to know about investment opportunities in Liberia.

She disclosed that Invest Liberia also provides the opportunities on how investors can optimize the Government of Liberia's investment incentive program and legislations governing the investment landscape.

The guide also includes profiles on various sub-sectors in agriculture, Madam Tarpeh said.

She noted that the guide contributes to Liberia Agriculture Transformation Agenda (LATA), which represents an important component of the Government of Liberia's Economic Diversification Program.

Madam Tarpeh explained that NIC's focus is to encourage investment in value addition across the agriculture value chain and emphasized "we are looking towards a resilient and sustainable economy."

"We want to increase Liberia's preferment when investors are selecting investment destination in sub-Saharan Africa," she added.

She noted that Liberia has largely untapped investment potentials and opportunities, and our website is design to showcase our many investment possibilities.