Liberia: 'Report Illegal Water Companies'

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) is urging the Association of Liberia Water Producers (ALWP) to report any mineral water company operating illegally in the country.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, February 17, 2017, the Director for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce, Mitchell Jones said the MOC is also concern over allegation of some companies producing contaminated water with unsafe environment as well, though the aspect of unsafe environment should be the concern of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), "But this is a serious concern to us at the Ministry of Commerce, we are seriously concern about the health of the citizens in the length and birth of this country."

It can be remembered that there has been series public alarms that some water companies are not living up to the standard of producing water for the consuming public.

Some of those companies that are not doing well in their water production, according to our investigation are the Super "T" Mineral Water Company located Jacob's Town, Lele water in Gardnesville, Ruva water company located shoe factory and the kings water company located Aluminum Factory among several others.

During our investigation, we encounter a dead rat in one of the illegal companies, Ruva Water Company, pole hole or dug well that they are using as water source to produce their mineral water.

But speaking to reporters, Director Jones said even though the ministry is on her number inspection around, adding that the safety of Liberians is what paramount to them, "We conducted several inspection to ensure that people in the business of producing water produce water up to standard But let me make this clear to you, we don't have the man power to be into every communities of the Republic."

Mr. Jones said the consumers they have also informed the consumers to report any violators and people that will be involved in illegal production of water, especially contaminated water.

At the same time, Mr. Jones mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce is urging violators and those involved in the production of unsafe water to desist, "We are also asking the consumers to report any company found in the habit of selling water above the stipulated by government which is L$75.00."

Though he did not state the action that will be taken against violators, but he said the ministry will take actions that will be satisfactory to the consumers and the Association of Liberia Water Producers (ALWP).

He gives credit to some companies including Ducor, Atlanta, and Destiny Mineral Water Companies among others.

Mr. said the ministry's relation with the ALWPA is cordial and it will remain friendly to ensure compliance, he said the ministry has also informed the producer of the water plastics to revert to the normal price, which according to him they have adhere to.