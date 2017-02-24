23 February 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: U.S.$1 Million Alloted for Armah Jallah

By Necus M. Andrews

The approved 2016/17 National Budget of Liberia as published by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is indicating that Senate Pro-temp, Armah Z. Jallah has been allotted US$1,212,755 to be used by his office.

The Senate Pro-temp beats House Speaker, Emmanuel Nuquay whose budgetary allotment stands at US$ 878,629.

In the 2015/2016 budget, the Pro-temp budget was in the amount of US$1,513,180.

In the same 2015/16, the Pro-temp's budget again surpassed the then Speaker Alex Tyler, whose budget was US$ 1,057,567.

The money will be used on a number of budget lines only for the office of the Pro-temp for this budget year.

The Pro-Temp's Office will spend US$394,622 on employees' compensation and US$65,210 on basic Salary. US$257,412 in the Pro-temp's budget is basically for general allowance and US$72,000 for special allowance respectively.

According to explanation in the budget, the Pro-temp will spend US$484,007 on goods and services and US$31,650 for foreign travel.

US$ 33,417 is placed in the Senate Pro-temp's budget for foreign travel for Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA). For Foreign Travel-Incidental Allowance (DS), the Pro-temp's budget outlined that US$33,656 and US$12,000 will be spent on Domestic Travels during the budget year.

The use of Telecommunications, Internet, Postage and Courier according to the budget, will cost the Pro-temp's Office US$12,000, while US$24,000 on residential property rental and lease for the Pro-temp.

US$67,960 will be used for Fuel and Lubricants - Vehicles Fuel and Lubricants for the pro-temp and US$43,318 for fuel and lubricants for generator.

Repairs and maintenance for vehicles and stationery will cost the Pro-temp US$40,000 and US$15,000 respectively.

