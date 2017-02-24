Liberia: Japanese Grant 'Misapplied'

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) has released findings into an audit commissioned last year, in which it revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is held liable for the "misapplication and swindling" of L$20,195,625 of the Japanese Grants intended for Human Capacity development. The total value of the grants was approximately L$37,063,107.00.

The Human Capacity Building Project was approved on April 22, 2014, with an implementation plan of two years. The audit covered the period, June 2014 to October 28, 2015.

The Auditor General's Report on the Audit, said the International Economic Cooperation and Integration (IECI) Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was responsible for the management of the Project, known as the "IECI Human & Capacity Building Project."

The primary purpose of the project was to hire, retain and train professional staff with the necessary skills to increase efficiency within the IECI Department.

The report indicated that on Friday, February 17, 2016, the joint Public Accounts committee of the National Legislature, convened a public hearing on the Auditor General's Report on the IECI Human & Capacity Building Project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The committee explained that during the hearing, it questioned three key witnesses, including Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, Mr. B. Elias Shoniyin, Deputy Foreign Minister who previously served as former Deputy Minister for IECI Department, and Mr. Thomas Kaydor, who also served as former Deputy Minister for IECI Department.

The GAC report said it was observed during the conduct of the audit that the IECI Project Management made payments for various transactions amounting to L$21,394,360.00 without adequate supporting documentation to substantiate the regularity of the transactions.

"The Management of the IECI Project should provide the necessary supporting documentation for the total of L$21,394,360.00 expended without supporting documentation," the report recommended.

The GAC believes that "payments without adequate supporting documentation could cast doubt on the regularity of the transactions and undermine public sector accountability and transparency.

Besides the Japanese Grants for Human & Capacity Building, the Japanese Government also funded two other projects (programs), Food Aid (rice) and Non-Project Grant (petroleum).

According to the report, the commodities are converted (i.e. monetized) to liquidity/money, and the proceeds from the monetization program are initially deposited at the Central Bank of Liberia then subsequently deployed into the Liberian economy to fund approved socioeconomic development projects," the report said.

In response, Mr. Shoniyin claimed that of the L$21,394,360 expenditure, the project manager/Accountant, Mr. Augustine Nyanplue absconded with L$20,507,370, and is currently in the US.

He told the lawmakers that Mr. Nyanplue, as part of his responsibilities, managed all accounting records and other administrative documentations during the execution of the project and should account for the L$20,507,370.

Foreign Minister Kamara said that the Justice Ministry has been formally informed and is aware that Mr. Nyanplue absconded the country.

The Deputy Minister said out of the remaining expenditure, L$795,880.00 was approved and has been accounted for by Monie Momolu as indicated from the attached supporting documents and L$105,600.00 was authorized for media coverage and paid out to Mr. Horatio Bobby, but noted that formal documents from media outlets are difficult to get.

He argued that the Japanese Grants wasn't only for Human & Capacity Building but also Institutional Building, adding that all the IEIC Staffers benefitted in terms of increment in their "allowances."

He asserted that the other expenditure included the salaries and other benefits of Mr. Kaydor, the then Deputy Minister designate for IECI Department, who was served as "acting" Deputy Minister and included financial aid of a Ministry's staff. He also denied the GAC's allegation of salary advancement and the loan schemes to staff.

For his part, Mr. Kaydor maintained that all transactions carried out during his tenure have supporting documents.

"All transactions that lack supporting documents therefore remained the sole responsibility of my predecessor and his management team," Mr. Kaydor opined.

Howbeit, the Auditor General said that the documents provided by the IECI Project Management could only support L$1,198,735.00 out of the total amount of L$21,394,360.00; thereby, leaving a variance of L$20,195,625.00.

In a statement issued, the three key witnesses said the project was a massive failure.

In addition, the committee told the witnesses that statements made would be reviewed and recommendations will be given to President Sirleaf for action.