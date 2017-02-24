Liberia: Ellen Advocates for Brumskine?

Anytime President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf speaks, she categorically declares support for her Vice President Joseph N. Boakai ahead of presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October 2017.

Her statement was even accentuated in November 2016 at celebration marking the birth anniversary of Ambassador Boakai held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).At that occasion, President Sirleaf told the gathering of Liberians, including Unity Partisans, that Veep Boakai is her candidate.

However, recent rancor interspersed by resignation of two senior executives of the ruling party underlined deeply divide the party has been.

Last week, the two executives of the party, former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Jeremiah Sulunteh and Harrison Kanwea, Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) withdrew their membership from the party ahead of the October elections.

Sulunteh said his decision to leave the ruling party is based on Bong County's unity and also to 'save the soul of UP.' He alleged that some politicians have created artificial rift between him and Internal Affairs Minister, Dr. Henrique Tokpa, for a possible vice presidential pick. Both men are from Bong County.

Amid these concerns, some Liberians have been trying to figure whether the Liberian leader is actually committed to her words, regarding support to Vice President Boakai.

However, there are reports that President Sirleaf quietly supports Liberty Party Standard Bearer Charles Brumskine. Some Liberty Party insiders speaking on condition of anonymity claimed that the information appears true.

LP insiders also claimed that the President supports Cllr. Brumskine behind the scene. They alleged that Madam Sirleaf was recently in Nimba County trying to advocate quietly for Cllr. Brumskine.

Our sources said while in Nimba, Madam Sirleaf quietly held a meeting with a number of prominent citizens during which she urged them to support her candidate, whose identity she didn't reveal, but that she would return to the county.

But when Press Secretary to the President Jerolinmek Piah was contacted to comment on the development, he asked our editor to disclose his source. When the editor refused, he replied: "I can't respond to ghost."

Piah said if the information were true, the media team that traveled with the President to Nimba would have reported the story. On the basis of that, he reiterated: "I can't respond to ghost."

Also, the Chairman of the ruling party, Wilmot Paye, when contacted said he could not comment but that the party would investigate such a serious matter.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has dedicated the Saclepae City Hall named and styled the - "Ellen Johnson Sirleaf City Hall" in Saclepae City, Nimba County.

"We are here to say thank you for helping to keep the peace, I want to commend you, especially the private sector and citizens for what you have done all these years," the Liberian leader told jubilant citizens of Saclepae City.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement in Saclepae City, Nimba County on Monday, February 20, 2017 when she cut the ribbons to a modern City Hall, which she formally opened it.

"Thanks to all of you; it takes someone with courage to do the right thing like you have done; thank you for keeping the peace and for what you have individually and collectively done in your various activities; be it farming, business, school among others." "The future of Liberia is bright, you can be what you want to be if you work for it," the Liberian leader said.

President Sirleaf said the dedication of Saclepae City Hall is a clear demonstration that the people of Nimba County are hard-working and committed people. She urged them to maintain the City Hall and keep it clean for the purpose intended. The Liberian leader pointed out that the opening of the City Hall marks a major transition to a new governance approach aimed at making citizens comfortable. "With the opening of this Hall, it is now clear that what you see - going on in Nimba shows development that must be commended," President Sirleaf emphasized.

The Liberian leader thanked the citizens and residents for helping to maintain 11 years of uninterrupted peace through their various activities. She said their support shows that Liberia's future is bright. Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has recommended two twin who are suffering from some form of deformity to be taken to the J. F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia for medical checkup and treatment. The two kids are Martha Wenday and Laykarnue Wenday of Vaye Graie.