Liberia: War 'Criminals' Must Be Prosecuted

The Regional Watch for Human Rights (RWHR) says President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is under obligation to reconcile Liberians, restore their rights and dignity by holding those who committed heinous crimes accountable.

RWHR Regional Director Tola Thompson Adebayor in a statement on Monday said the arraignment of perpetrators of war and economic crimes in Liberia at the ICC are legitimate and constitutional because Liberia signed the Rome Statute on July 17, 1998.

According to him, Liberia ratified the Rome Statute on September 22, 2004 with the intent to address atrocities committed during the war.

Adebayor said President Sirleaf's silence on the mass withdrawal by African leaders from the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague, is not only worrisome, but a threat to lasting peace in Liberia.

He said RWHR is disturbed by the silence of President Johnson-Sirleaf on the status of Liberia at the ICC.

Some African leaders at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa called for the continent to withdraw from the ICC.

Adebayor noted that RWHR sees African Leaders' call for the continent to withdraw from ICC as timid approach and strategy to pervert justice.

He claimed that the decision of African leaders to subject their citizens to economic slavery and abject poverty is driving their desire to withdraw from the ICC.

The rights advocate explained that by the withdrawal from the international court, African presidents want to legalize impunity in Africa.

"In the same vein, Regional Watch for Human Rights salutes Leaders from Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory-Coast, Mali, Chad, Cape Verde, Botswana, Tanzania, Tunisia and Burkina Faso for being resolute and steadfast subscribing to promotion and protection of human rights, justice and democracy in Africa."

Adebayor also criticized recent decision by ECOWAS to honour Johnson-Sirleaf as human rights woman when, according to him, the Liberian leader is a 'chief protagonist' of human rights violation and impunity in Liberia.