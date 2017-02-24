Ghana: New Upper East Rm Reports for Duty

press release

The newly appointed Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Rockson Ayine Bukari, formally arrived in the region on Wednesday to take charge of the region's administration as he called on the people to be loyal to government's course for development and also show positive ethics at their various work places.

Speaking at a brief welcome reception at the Residency, made up of people from various parts of the region and some New Patriotic Party [NPP] faithful, he noted that a new dawn had arrived on the Ghanaian political landscape with the inception of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-government which has vowed to "serve with courage and work for greater justice, with the rule of law applicable to all".

He empahsised that, the government would do everything possible to ensure that free education was given its true and proper meaning to guarantee an educated and skilled population while universal and accessible health care will be made available to citizens as a right and not a privilege.

Hon. Bukari personally pledged to be an efficient time manager and charged especially, public office holders to do same as he declared "I will make it a point to attend all programmes in time to show leadership by example. I therefore demand that all officers expected at certain times to perform assigned roles will take a cue from me".

He said it was his immediate plan to hold series of interactive encounters with regional heads of department and identifiable stakeholders in the region to have first-hand insight of their plans and programmes as well as solicit their support in the implementation of government's manifesto and execution of its mandate to Ghanaians.

According to the Regional Minister, all should realise that party campaigns have ended and that government has resolved to unite Ghanaians in the fight against illiteracy, poverty, diseases and unemployment. He observed that divisiveness and the continuous politicisation of every issue with only drawback the development strides of the country and thus admonished the region's people against such tendencies.

The Regional Minister also hinted that government would use agriculture to drive industrialisation while providing food and jobs, adding that these programmes would be anchored on the provision of good and efficient infrastructure such as local factories, roads and highways.

Hon. Bukari praised his predecessors for contributing their quota in the region's development over the past few years and also commended traditional rulers across the Upper East region as well as the Regional Security Council for keeping the peace especially during the 2016 general elections and the transition periods. He also welcomed the support and cooperation of his party executives and folks right from his nomination through to his vetting.

Source: ISD (Peter Atogewe Wedam)