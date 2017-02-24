Ghana: Parliament Begins Debate On SONA

press release

Parliament Thursday began a debate on President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to the House on Tuesday.

The Minister for Planning and MP for Wenchi, Prof Gyan Baffour, who moved the motion to thank the President for the message, lamented the state of the economy as inherited from the NDC administration. He said the NDC government left an economy "not only faltering but in a very ugly state."

He debunked claims that President Akufo-Addo only came to lament, noting that President in his message recommitted himself to addressing those challenges for the better good of the entire country.

Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former deputy finance minister, in seconding the motion criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to stick to the facts in his State of the Nation Address. He accused the President of being selective in his delivery, overlooking the positive story of the John Mahama led administration in the areas of inflation, which was on a downward trend, reserves and investments among others.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP debunked claims that Ghana's economy recorded the worst growth since 1993 and said the country recorded a real GDP of 3.6% in 1994 under the first NDC government.

Mr Ato Forson also pointed out that it was premature for the President to state emphatically that the debt to GDP ratio was 74% because the Ghana Statistical Service was yet to complete its computation of 2016 economic data. He said to get a true picture of the NDC's record, it was important to compare 8 years of its government to the NPP's 8years when it was in power from 2001 to 2008.

"I challenge our colleagues to judge us how we grew the economy in 8 years and compare it to how they grew the economy. If this analysis is done, it will show that the average growth rate is 5.6% under NPP but 6.8% under the NDC.

"Mr. Speaker, these are facts. These are facts", the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said.

A member of the Economic Management Team of the governing New Patriotic Party, and Chairman of the Finance committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, in a contribution to the motion criticized the NDC government for failing to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and rubbished the rationale behind going for a $918 million bail-out in July 2014.

"Despite an IMF goal of 5.3% for 2016, the NDC government missed this target, widening the deficit to more than 9%," Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah said. "So why did we enter the IMF program to start with? It has been a complete waste of time", the New Juaben South MP questioned.

He assured that the Nana Akufo-Addo led government would restore confidence in the economy and criticized the erstwhile administration for taking the country on a roller-coaster journey of constant economic decline over the four year period of its existence.

Former Energy Minister, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ellembele MP, on his part said the President acted in bad faith when he said he was bequeathed debts without acknowledging the assets and investments he has inherited including the energy sector debt which spans four governments.

He described the introduction of the energy sector levies to pay off the legacy debts and the removal of subsidies by the out gone government as bold decisions which were in the interest of the government, adding that there would be no new debts in these areas but realization of revenue to deal with the pressure on the public purse.

Other members who contributed to the motion were Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, MP for Old Tafo, Mr. Fifi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South, William Owuraku Aidoo , MP for Kwabre South , James Agalga, MP for Builsa North and Mr. Kweku Ricket Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South.

The rest were Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng, MP for Obuasi West, Daniel Kwesi Asimah, MP for Buem, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North.

The debate is expected to continue today and end next week Wednesday.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)