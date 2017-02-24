Liberia: 'Varbah Gayflor's Appointment Requested By Gambian Vice President'

Monrovia — The office of the President has reacted to FrontPageAfrica's recent editorial titled: "President Sirleaf and Her Cronies - Is There A Secret?

The editorial in essence questioned the integrity of former Gender Minister Varbah Gayflor who was recently appointed as Resident Representative of ECOWAS Commission in The Gambia.

The editorial cited the series of alleged acts of corruption and unaccountability Madam Gayflor was involved as spelt out in audit reports of the General Auditing Commission at the time she served as Minister of Gender.

FrontPageAfrica in said editorial expressed the view that though Liberia is brain drained, the situation is not bad to the extent where only a cycle of elites who are close to the President will continue to enjoy the confidence of the President, despite their blemished reputations.

At the same time, the editorial expressed strong belief that "only if you President Sirleaf open up to a free and open vetting process, without attaching strings, you would find outstanding qualified individuals with impeccable character who have love for country and are ever ready to make Liberia proud again.

But the Executive Mansion in its reaction said Varbah Gayflor represents the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Gambia and not Liberia.

According to the Mansion, her deployment was personally requested by the Gambian Vice President, Fatoumata Tambajang.

The appointment, according the offices of the President, was not meant to be vetted by Liberian authorities as articulated in the editorial.