Liberia: Theo Joseph to Chair Illicit Funds Flow Session At Abuja Tax Conference

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Institute of Tax Practitioners Theo Dekonty Joseph has been invited to the West African Union of Tax Institutes (WAUTI) 5th Annual International Conference in Abuja, Nigeria, slated for February 28 to March 1, 2017.

Mr. Joseph will be chairing the Session of the Lead Paper of the Conference on the theme "Relevance of Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) to the Illicit Flow of Funds from Africa".

Mr. Joseph who is also the Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer of the newly established Certified Public Accounting Firm the T.D. Joseph & Associates, LLC, will lead discussions during the lead session when tax practitioners and administrators from across West Africa meet at this annual conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

Other Sessions at the conference will include:

(1) The impact of Illicit Flow of Funds from Africa on the Economies of African States.

(2) The Role of Tax Compliance in addressing the Illicit Flow of Funds from Africa.

(3) The Role of Double Taxation Agreements in the Regional Integration of West African States.

(4) The effects of Country by Country reporting of Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) on Transparency and Tax Administration in West Africa.

The conference is an annual event by the West African Union of Tax

Institutes (WAUTI), which has its objects, among other things, to develop and enhance the Taxation profession in West Africa and "To promote the development of common technical and educational guidelines, professional ethics and standards in member-bodies".

The Institute also acts "as a center for the development and dissemination of information concerning taxation standards and practices in West Africa," provide encouragement for and assistance with the formation and development of national taxation bodies; and provide a forum for the professional development of member-bodies through seminars, symposia, congresses and interchange of ideas and experiences.

Participants at the conference will include members of International Tax related Professional Bodies; Staff in Control, Operations, Compliance and Inspection Departments of Banks; Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Legal Officers of Banks; Staff of Finance and Accounts Departments of Non-Banking Institutions; and Officials and Staff of Tax Authorities, etc.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) will be represented at this conference at the highest level.