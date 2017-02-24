Shocking evidence continue to emerge on how Angolan businessperson based in South Africa has been spending sleepless nights to extort at least R2 000 000 (K110 000 000 million) from billionaire Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Information Thesouthernafricadaily.com has gathered and triangulated from various sources--whatsapp conversations, a recorded telephone call, and witness statements--show that a Martins Antonio (real name Pico Santana) approached a public relations security expert.

Thesouthernday.com reveals that Martins Antonio, having introduced himself, proceeded to give a brief background to the PR Expert turned informant, which includes the controversy surrounding a prophecy which was done on his wife, which exposed his infidelity.

"According to the images supplied, Martins Antonio tried and failed to set-up a meeting with Prophet Bushiri, from which he hoped to pressure him into some form of financial rewards. After that failed, Martins then proceeded to deliberate start false and malicious stories about the Prophet in the hope of pressuring him into getting R2 Million.

"Then it gets interesting, as Martins admits that the prophecy done on his wife was accurate, and that all he wanted was attention from Prophet Bushiri. When the informant rejects the proposal on the base that it could lead to a counter suit, Martins then mentions using Nigerians to organise a hit on the Prophet.

"Two days after being turned down, which we are told happened on the day that Martins Antonios court bid failed, he then returned to the informant hoping to persuade him to agree to the deal of extortion.£

Other evidence shown to reporters included witness statements from three people who allege they were approached by Antonio Martins.

Investigators were able to independently confirm that the cell number on this whatsapp does belong to Martins, by phoning him.

"Further evidence including telephone conversations, and emails between Martins Antonio and Malawian based image consultants could not be provided, as our sources told us they intend to present those emails as evidence in a defamation lawsuit against Martins Antonio.

"When our reporters based in Zambia attempted to interview Martins, he rejected their advances and instead threatened them with death, alleging he was a very powerful ANC member with links to the Presidium, who could have them killed even in Zambia."

Revelations from the Thesouthernday.comonly joins a series of other key South African online media house that have rapped Antonio as a 'conman'.

A South African news outlet Morning Post reported that Martins had tried to hire thugs to kill the Prophet, while another website Daily Express revealed that Anthony Martins wife left him, after catching him in bed with over 10 prostitutes.

The Ghana Breaking News also reported the story that three women and one man, were approached by Martins and offered R20 000 each to launch a massive disinformation campaign which involved making outrageous and unfounded allegations, then spamming groups with links to the false and fake material.

Antonios failed bid has, again, become social media hit with the Mugabe Quotes Facebook wall, which has 1 539 666 likes, leading in the defence of Prophet Bushiri.

Other Facebook pages--with more tens of thousands likes likes too iMzansi Extreme, iHarare Extreme, Malawi Daily Breaking News--have also stood with Prophet with various post all pointing to a question of why some people would smear a Man of God.

Most posts, again, have, interestingly, shared a common thought on how, against Antonios continued disparage, Prophet Bushiri has maintained his call leaving to God to fight such battles.