FORMER US ambassador to Zimbabwe Charles Ray says President Robert Mugabe and newly installed US counterpart Donald Trump are two birds of a feather who would never get along with each other even for "three minutes" because of the "size of their egos".

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday via electronic communication from his homeland in the US.

In a televised interview to mark his 93rd birthday, President Mugabe admitted Trump was "radical" but said he should be given a chance to see if he also took a hostile stance towards countries like Zimbabwe during his tenure.

"Mr Trump may even re-look the sanctions on Zimbabwe," he said.

"... Indeed Obama did that [impose sanctions] just before he left. Why did he have to do it? ...Why didn't he leave it to the incoming incumbent to make his own decision? We are just now under sanctions imposed not by Donald Trump but by Obama. What arrogance is that?"

Mugabe also said he "agreed" with Trump's nationalism and "America for Americans" slogan, claiming it chimed with his "Zimbabwe for Zimbabwean" stance.

But Ambassador Ray, whose American citizenship and a three-year working period as US ambassador to Harare gives him vast knowledge of the two leaders, said the two populist leaders would never get along.

"Given the size of their respective egos, I can't see Trump and Mugabe getting along for longer than three minutes," Ambassador Ray said.

The former US envoy said Mugabe faced a big disappointment if he hoped the highly controversial Trump would one day consider lifting sanctions imposed by his predecessors against the Harare regime.

"I don't think Trump knows or cares enough to take that issue on," Ambassador Ray said of the targeted sanctions.

Asked what Mugabe and Trump would immediately quarrel about if they met, Ray responded, "As to what they would clash about, just about anything. Trump has a tendency to say things in a provocative way, and as you know, Mugabe reacts badly when he thinks he might have been insulted."

Ambassador Ray was US envoy to Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2012.

During his tenure, he had constant clashes with President Mugabe's government for his candid comments about rights abuses under the 93 year old leader.

The career diplomat served during the erstwhile Barack Obama administration which never compromised about relieving the Harare administration of the burden of sanctions, restrictive measures according to Zimbabwe's opposition.

Until now, Washington still maintains its Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) slapped on Harare ostensibly to force a change of behaviour by the Zanu PF led government.

Successful US administrations have maintained the travel and trade embargo against targeted individuals and firms, with Obama extending the punitive measures on the eve of his exit from the White House.