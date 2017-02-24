24 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Izimbizo to Engage Citizens On Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — The country's top brass will undertake district based izimbizo to engage citizens on issues in the education sector.

On Saturday, the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Andries Nel, will visit the Emthonjeni Youth Centre at Bavianspoort Correctional Centre in Pretoria as part of government's Imbizo Programme.

The Deputy Minister will interact with offenders, who are currently studying at the centre.

The Emthonjeni Youth Centre achieved a 100% matric pass rate in the 2016 academic year, making it possible for Correctional Services to achieve an overall matric pass rate of 70.1%.

"It is important for offenders to remain focused amid their circumstances so that they can reach their full potential and achieve the best results possible," said Cogta in a statement.

The Deputy Minister is expected to encourage offenders to take the opportunity to study seriously. Formal schooling assists offenders to invest their time and energy on educational opportunities, which will give them better chances of escaping unemployment and poverty, which leads to a life of criminality.

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and chairperson of the National Planning Commission, Jeff Radebe, will also lead a National Development Plan (NDP) post-SONA Back-to-School Imbizo in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The NDP envisions a South Africa where everyone has access to education of the highest quality, leading to significantly improved outcomes and a prosperous life.

The attainment of NDP Vision 2030 requires a special focus on quality early childhood development, basic education and higher education and training.

The imbizo seeks to send a clear message that South Africa is serious about education and that it is at the apex of government priorities.

South Africa

South Africa Is Not a Xenophobic Country - President Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says South Africa is not a xenophobic country and the human rights of all people are respected. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.