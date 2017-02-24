24 February 2017

South Africa: Anti-Immigration March Is 'March of Hatred' - Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation strongly condemned attacks on foreign nationals during an anti-immigration march in Pretoria West on Friday, calling it a "march of hatred".

"[We] express shock and take exception to the authorities' decision giving permission for a march of hatred in Tshwane," the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation called on leaders in all spheres of government, business, civil society, and in homes to take action.

"[They] must rise from their comfort and not just speak anti-xenophobic messages, but act towards social cohesion and inclusion."

The foundation called on South Africans to refrain from violence and instead seek solutions through dialogue.

"We call on all South Africans to take responsibility for embracing the hospitality that defines our democratic order," it said.

"[The violence] is destroying lives and bringing South Africa shame internationally."

