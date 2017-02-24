South Africa: Don't Take Law Into Your Own Hands - Police Committee

Parliament's police committee on Friday called on South Africans not to take the law into their own hands, as some Pretoria residents staged a march against immigrants.

"The committee understands and respects the right of people to raise their concerns with the relevant authorities, but such an action must be in accordance with the laws of the country," committee chairperson Francois Beukman said in a statement.

Earlier, locals clashed with foreigners during an anti-immigrant march in Pretoria, organised by the Mamelodi Concerned Residents group. Locals blamed foreigners for crime in their neighbourhoods.

Beukman called on community leaders to work with police to prevent such violence.

"The Constitution places an obligation on all South Africans to respect and live in harmony with all communities, whether they are foreign or local," he said.

The committee supported the "necessary steps" taken by police to maintain law and order.

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane earlier told reporters in Pretoria that 136 people had been arrested in the city in the past 24 hours due to the violence against foreigners.

Source: News24