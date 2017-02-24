Liberia: Lofa Association in New South Wales Impacts Lives At Home

In an effort to touch the lives of people living back home in Liberia, the Lofa County Association of New South Wales Incorporated in Sydney, Australia has distributed several non-food items to hundreds of citizens in the county.

The materials included clothes, books, as well as assorted dishes and cooking utensils. The association is a non-profit humanitarian and social organization intended to care for citizens of the county.

Members of the association are sons and daughters of the county living in a small community seeking charity to support citizens at home, especially after the deadly Ebola Virus Disease that ravaged the county.

The distribution which took place in Zorzor and Salayea Districts recently, benefited hundreds of less fortunate people, including those unable to farm again for a livelihood as well as the blind and handicapped.

Other beneficiaries included the sick, most of who cannot not walk and had their packages taken to them.

"This region has been ravaged by years of civil war and most recently the Ebola Virus Disease; the Lofa Community of western Sydney is committed to helping their county by seeking donations of household items, clothes, books and educational aides as well as money to pay for freight and re-establish their lost communities," an official of the association said.

Speaking at the end of the distribution that lasted nearly a week, Salayea District General Town Chief Moses Flomo and Assistant District Education Officer for Salayea Daniel Nyanquoi thanked the association for helping the old and less fortunate people, many of whom are living under difficult conditions.

They prayed for God's continuous blessings upon the lives of partners who are lending support to their sons and daughters living in that part of the world.

The Lofa County Association of NSW Inc. was launched on October 17, 2015 for the purpose of soliciting humanitarian support for citizens of the county.

Since that time, they have provided several computers and stationeries for the Salayea Central High School and conducted a survey of needed people in the county.

knowing where they come, members of the association are tirelessly exerting efforts daily aimed at winning support citizens living at home under strainuous circustances.