Morocco: HM the King, Guinean Pres. Chair Signing Ceremony of Bilateral Cooperation Agreements

Conakry — HM King Mohammed VI and President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Condé, chaired, on Thursday at the Mohammed V presidential palace in Conakry, the signing ceremony of eight bilateral cooperation agreements.

They are:

1- A convention on the upgrading of the city of Conakry.

2- A framework cooperation agreement on the implementation of projects for the aggregation of maize production in the Republic of Guinea Conakry.

3- An agreement on the creation of a cadastral system.

4- A cooperation agreement on the agricultural sector that provides for carrying out a project of hydro-agricultural development on an area between 200 and 300 ha.

5- A grant agreement relating to the project of liquid sanitation of the city of Conakry.

6- A memorandum of understanding on technical assistance.

7- A cooperation agreement relating to the project of liquid sanitation of the city of Conakry.

8- A memorandum of understanding for the supply of 100,000 tons of fertilizers to the Republic of Guinea.