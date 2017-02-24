24 February 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King, Guinean Pres. Chair Signing Ceremony of Bilateral Cooperation Agreements

Tagged:

Related Topics

Conakry — HM King Mohammed VI and President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Condé, chaired, on Thursday at the Mohammed V presidential palace in Conakry, the signing ceremony of eight bilateral cooperation agreements.

They are:

1- A convention on the upgrading of the city of Conakry.

2- A framework cooperation agreement on the implementation of projects for the aggregation of maize production in the Republic of Guinea Conakry.

3- An agreement on the creation of a cadastral system.

4- A cooperation agreement on the agricultural sector that provides for carrying out a project of hydro-agricultural development on an area between 200 and 300 ha.

5- A grant agreement relating to the project of liquid sanitation of the city of Conakry.

6- A memorandum of understanding on technical assistance.

7- A cooperation agreement relating to the project of liquid sanitation of the city of Conakry.

8- A memorandum of understanding for the supply of 100,000 tons of fertilizers to the Republic of Guinea.

Morocco

HM the King, Guinean President Hold Tête-À-Tête Talks in Conakry

HM King Mohammed VI held, on Thursday at the presidential palace in Conakry, tête-à-tête talks with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.