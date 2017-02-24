Morocco: HM the King, Guinean President Hold Tête-À-Tête Talks in Conakry

Conakry — HM King Mohammed VI held, on Thursday at the presidential palace in Conakry, tête-à-tête talks with President of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. Alpha Condé.
These talks were subsequently expanded on the Guinean side to Minister cabinet director of the President of the Republic, Ibrahima Kalil Kaba, and Minister of Economy and Finance, Malado Kaba, and on the Moroccan side, to Foreign Minister, Salaheddine Mezouar, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Aziz Akhannouch, and Minister of Housing and Urban Policy, Mohamed Nabil Benabdellah.