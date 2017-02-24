Liberia: Putu's Departure Under Probe

A joint senate committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment, Judiciary and Concession has been mandated to investigate the departure of Putu Iron Ore Mining Company from Liberia.

The decision was based on a request from Senator G. Alphanso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County.

Putu Iron Ore Mining Company and the Government of Liberia signed a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) in September 2010.

The Iron Ore Company assured the Liberian government in November of 2010 that it remains committed to the implementation of the MDA.

It can be recalled on July 10, 2014, OAO Severstal, Russia leading producer announced that a Class A mining license to mine iron ore in the Putu Mountain Range was been granted to the Putu Iron Ore Mining Company Inc, which owned 100 percent subsidiary of Severstal.

The Liberian Government issued license through the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy. Feasibility study was carried out in March 2014l.

The license issuance of Class A mining noted that the company's feasibility study responded to the requirements outlined as per the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

The Sevestal project department director Dmitry Sakhno expressed hope that the agreement will improve the investment perspective of the project.

However, Senator Gaye told colleagues through a communication that the company should have provided enormous benefits to the people of Grand Gedeh through the creation of 3,000 to 4,000 jobs including US$1.5M million annually as social development fund.

The company during its operations, he said should have also carried out pavement of the Zwedru, Greenville highway.

Gaye said the sudden departure of the company from the county needs to be investigated fully.

He claimed that they have not been informed about the company's status by relevant government agencies.

Senator Gaye informed journalists after the session Thursday that lawmakers of the county have written the Ministry of Land, Mines, Energy and Environment and the Bureau of Concession concerning the status of the company, but these agencies are yet to respond.

He said it is important for the senate to probe the matter because Liberians need to know what went wrong with the company.