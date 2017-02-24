Liberia: 'We Are Upset As Water Producers'

An Executive of the Association of Liberia Water Producers (ALWP), Ousman Fofana, has said illegal water producers are frustrated over the slow paste in which their mineral water businesses are going.

Mr. Fofana said their attentions have drawn to the proliferation of water producers, "We are seriously concern over the proliferation of water companies in Montserrado County, and most of those companies are illegal."

Mr. Fofana who is the advisor to the association told newsmen over the week that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) that is the government's regulatory arm and supervisor of all businesses in the country is not during must to regulate the water sector.

According to him, several companies are operating without the concern of the government including the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), Liberia Business Registry (LBR), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Professional Standard Division (PSD) that is responsible for the testing of all consumable items before releasing it on the general market.

He said the action of the Ministry of Commerce not to properly check those illegal companies is causing serious setback to they are registered and paying their taxes to government on grounds that companies that are operating illegal produced their water at night and also sell below the government's stipulated price of L$75.00 at night, thereby making them to have a huge lost at the detriment of illegal companies.

Mr. Fofana who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the Mawata Group of Companies named the King Mineral Water located in the Aluminum Factory, Icy Cold Mineral Water located in the J.J.Y Community, owned and operated by a Ghanaian, the Pak Mineral Water located Upper Caldwell, owned and operated by a Pakistan national, Bell-Aqua Mineral that cannot be traced and the Ruva Mineral Water as noncompliance companies within the water sector.

"We that are legal companies are seriously suffering in the hands of those one machine and illegal companies, could you imagine, normally in dry season like this, water used to be in demand, nut today, the legal companies don't sell more to cover our expenses, is all because foreigners and illegal companies have captured the market from us, they sell their water L$50 to L$60 at night." Mr. Fofana said.

At the same time, Ousman Fofana is calling the government's attention to these illegal companies in the water sector, adding that if action is not taken by the government to properly regulate the sector, they will be left with no alternative but to order their members to institute a go-slow in the production and sale of water, this he said if done, will called government's attention.

Association of Liberia Water Producers (ALWP) is a legal association responsible to monitor and supervise all water companies within the country with the government the relevant authorities.