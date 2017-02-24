West Africa: Senate Mandates Weah, Johnson

Senators George Manneh Weah and Prince Yormie Johnson have been requested to submit detailed performance report on happenings at the ECOWAS Parliament. The senators are Liberia's representatives at the parliament at the level of the Senate.

Both lawmakers were elected by members of that body as their representatives to the parliament, bringing the total number of representation from Liberia to five persons.

The senate's decision came as a result of a communication from Grand Gedeh County Senator G. Alphanso Gaye. Senator Gaye told colleagues that Weah and Johnson have not submitted reports on the deliberations and benefits of these deliberations to the ECOWAS region and Liberia in particular.

Senator Gaye explained to journalists on Thursday that it was cardinal to the country's development agenda to have representation at sessions of the parliament.

He noted that his communication is based on complaint from the regional body speaker that some members were receiving per diem and were not attending sessions.

He termed the situation as regretful and disappointing. He expressed the need for the senate to ascertain whether Weah and Johnson were not among those 'unprofessional' people who are robbing the regional body.

Quizzed by journalists whether his communication is politically motivated and intends to bring the two presidential hopefuls to public criticism, the Unity Party Senator said it had no political motive.

Over 16 senators supported Gaye's communication and the senate secretariat was mandated to inform the two lawmakers either joint report or separate reports within two weeks.