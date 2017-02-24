Liberia: 'Ellen Is Not Supportive of Boakai'

It appears that Unity Party is gradually crumbling and within a matter of days the reality would be unbelievable. There are reports that the bickering within the party could undermine its cohesion and split it along ethical lines.

Internal bickering has heightened and it is becoming clearer that the drama has widened. Against this background, a local civil society group, the North Central Alliance (NCA), has stated that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is not supportive of her Vice President who has diligently worked to make the Government accomplished uncountable number of projects and programs in the country.

In a release Thursday, February 23, 2017, the alliance said the pronouncement of support made by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in favor of Vice President Boakai was a "mere pretense grandiosely concocted to deceive, undermine and mislead" the Vice President and his multitude of followers into submission and complacency, whereby our national agenda for societal transformation would become an abortive platform.

The group said in order to substantiate the argument of the NCA that President Sirleaf has reportedly reneged on supporting the Vice President, she has demonstrated an act of foot-dragging to support Vice President Boakai and the Unity Party.

The group indicated that to conspicuously tell the Liberian people that the Liberian leader is not supporting her Vice President is to point to her blatant refusal to take action against senior level officials and confidants of her administration who have resigned from the Unity Party, declared support for other candidates and made disparaging comments against the very Government she presides over as Head of State.

The civil society organization also claimed that the President, while on her recent nationwide tour, made it categorically clear to all and sundry that she will not support any candidate but instead the one who wins.

According to the alliance, these are all actions and inactions, jibes and insinuations that compel thousands of fellow citizens as well as the NCA to deduce and conclude that Madam President is not supportive of her Vice President who has diligently worked to make the Government accomplished uncountable number of projects and programs in the country.

The group said it has unimpeachable information that has been hatched against the Vice President simply because he is a "country man" adding that in their words "country men are unworthy to preside over the state".

"Even in his unwavering loyalty and support to Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has callously elected to deceive and stab our leader in the back by rather supporting someone else whose agenda runs contrary to the interest and aspirations of the people of Liberia," the group indicated in the release.