24 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Huge Explosion Heard At a Bank HQ in Bosaso City

A powerful blast was heard at a bank headquarters in the port town of Bosaso on the Gulf of Aden on Friday night, Witnesses said.

A witness who declined to be named confirmed to Radio Shabelle that suspected Al shabaab members have hurled grenades into the central bank of Puntland state in Bosaso town.

There was no immediate confirmation on the bank bombing, but local police officers who cordoned off the scene said they believe Al shabaab was responsible for the grenade attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, however Bosaso has been hit series of attacks, and targeted assassinations over the past few months.

This is a developing story, more soon.

