24 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Youth Must Fight 'White Monopoly Capital' - ANCYL KZN Leader

The youth must stand together to fight "white monopoly capital", the ANCYL's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson said on Friday.

"We are seeing the emergence and arrogance of the white monopoly capital, especially in Johannesburg and Cape Town," Sihle Zikalala told delegates at the league's ninth provincial congress in Durban.

The opposition was using Chapter 9 institutions to not only fight the president of the ANC, but its entire leadership. White monopoly capitalists were using Zuma's Nkandla scandal and his allegedly questionably relationship with the Gupta family to discredit him, he said.

Referring to the ANC's national elective conference in December, he said they could not start by naming candidates when they had not debated their competence and where the ANC was heading.

He encouraged the youth to select their next league leader with care, and emerge from their conference stronger and united.

South Africa

