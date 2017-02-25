24 February 2017

South Africa: Zuma's Decision On Jiba, Mrwebi 'Hardly Surprising' - DA

President Jacob Zuma's decision to not suspend or institute an inquiry into the fitness to hold office of NPA advocates Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba is hardly surprising, the DA said on Friday.

"This is a very transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem," DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said in statement.

They had both behaved deplorably and brought the administration of justice and the NPA into disrepute, she said.

"Yet the president prefers to sit it out and wait for the courts to do his job for him, just as he sat and waited for the General Council of the Bar to do his job for him," she said.

Zuma should act immediately if he was serious about the efficacy of the country's criminal justice system.

The presidency said earlier on Friday that Zuma decided not to suspend them, or institute an inquiry, after the High Court in Pretoria granted them leave to appeal an earlier ruling striking them off the roll of advocates.

Zuma would only make a decision once the appeal process had been finalised, his spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

In October last year, Zuma asked Jiba and Mrwebi to make written representations as to why they should not be suspended, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office. Jiba told Zuma she was appealing the court's decision and that she had a reasonable prospect of success.

The high court granted them leave to appeal on January 30.

Judge Francis Legodi ruled on September 15 last year that the two be struck off the roll of advocates, following an application brought by the General Council of the Bar. This was due to their failure to prosecute former police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli on fraud and corruption charges.

The two are still on special leave as per their arrangement with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

