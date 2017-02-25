24 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Shake-Up in NCAA As FG Sacks 10 Directors

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria.
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A major shake-up has consumed all the 10 Directors of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transport, on Friday approved their sack with immediate effect.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika communicated the FG's decision to those affected, thus leaving the regulatory authority with only its Director General, Capt. Mukhtar Usman.

This is part of the ongoing restructuring of the aviation sector which the Minister recently hinted would continue to attain efficiency in the sector.

The purge is coming about three months after similar exercise consumed Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The directors affected by the sack in NCAA are Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr. Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration), Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Capt. Sidi Abdullahi (Director of Operations and Training).

Others are Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness Standards), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors have been directed to immediately hand over to the next-in-command in their various directorates who will, in the interim, superintend over affairs in their directorates.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye confirmed the development, but did not give further details.

"It is true that all the directors have been disengaged, but I don't have details of their disengagement," he said.

Nigeria

Nigerians Resort to Self-Defence Against Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

Nigerians resident in South Africa resorted to self-defence yesterday in the face of xenophobic attacks by South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.