Nigeria: Shake-Up in NCAA As FG Sacks 10 Directors

Lagos — A major shake-up has consumed all the 10 Directors of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transport, on Friday approved their sack with immediate effect.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika communicated the FG's decision to those affected, thus leaving the regulatory authority with only its Director General, Capt. Mukhtar Usman.

This is part of the ongoing restructuring of the aviation sector which the Minister recently hinted would continue to attain efficiency in the sector.

The purge is coming about three months after similar exercise consumed Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The directors affected by the sack in NCAA are Alhaji Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Barr. Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration), Mr. Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), Capt. Sidi Abdullahi (Director of Operations and Training).

Others are Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness Standards), Mr. Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The affected directors have been directed to immediately hand over to the next-in-command in their various directorates who will, in the interim, superintend over affairs in their directorates.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye confirmed the development, but did not give further details.

"It is true that all the directors have been disengaged, but I don't have details of their disengagement," he said.