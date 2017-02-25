24 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: British Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Welcomes Outcome of Dialogue

London — The British envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christoph Trot, has welcomed the outcome reached by the Sudanese national dialogue.

In an address he gave at a festival held Wednesday by Sudan Embassy to the United Kingdom, Trot has expressed the British government's optimism over Sudan government to keep the door open for the parties that did not take part in the national dialogue.

He also welcomed lifting of the American sanctions on Sudan, describing this move as a historical opportunity.

He urged Sudan government to go ahead realizing more progress in all the different tracks, referring to the positive impact of the lifting of sanctions on the trade and economic exchange between Britain and Sudan.

Trot has welcomed the decision of Sudan government to accept arrival of humanitarian aid in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, calling on the People's Movement - North Sector - to accept entry of humanitarian aid in the two regions.

He described as exceedingly successful the visit paid to Sudan by the Undersecretaries of the British Foreign Ministry and the International Development Ministry.

At the outset of his speech, the British envoy for Sudan and South Sudan has referred to the deeply-rooted ties between Sudan and the United Kingdom, describing the relations between the two countries as stronger than in time before.

He affirmed the keenness of Britain to deal, pursue dialogue and to establish cooperation with Sudan in all domains.

