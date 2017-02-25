24 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Sacks All Directors in Civil Aviation Authority

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority

The Federal Government on Friday announced the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nation newspaper is reporting.

The removal of the officials is with immediate effect, the paper said.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, announced the development, and directed the affected officials to immediately hand over to those next in command in their various directorates, the report said.

The Nation quoted the General Manager, Public Affairs, of the agency, Sam Adurogboye, as confirming the removal of the directors.

"It is true that all the directors have been disengaged, but I don't have details of their disengagement," Mr. Adurogboye was quoted as saying.

The affected directors are Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration), Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), and Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness).

Others are Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation) and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The reasons for the removal are not immediately known.

More on This

Shake-Up in NCAA As FG Sacks 10 Directors

A major shake-up has consumed all the 10 Directors of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.