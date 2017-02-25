Nigeria: Govt Sacks All Directors in Civil Aviation Authority

Photo: Daily Trust

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority

The Federal Government on Friday announced the sack of all the directors in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nation newspaper is reporting.

The removal of the officials is with immediate effect, the paper said.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, announced the development, and directed the affected officials to immediately hand over to those next in command in their various directorates, the report said.

The Nation quoted the General Manager, Public Affairs, of the agency, Sam Adurogboye, as confirming the removal of the directors.

"It is true that all the directors have been disengaged, but I don't have details of their disengagement," Mr. Adurogboye was quoted as saying.

The affected directors are Salawu Ozigi (Director of Finance and Accounts), Joyce Nkemakolam (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards), Aba Ejembi (Director of Administration), Emmanuel Ogunbami (Director of Licensing), and Benedict Adeyileka (Director of Airworthiness).

Others are Justus Wariya (Director of Air Transport Regulation), Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), Ayodele Sasegbon (Director of General Aviation) and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (Director of Human Resources).

The reasons for the removal are not immediately known.