24 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Teachers Threaten With Strike

Photo: Lisa Baird/Pixabay

Nyala — Teachers in Nyala and Nyala North localities have not received payments of financial arrears since 2012 and plan to go on strike from organising school examinations.

The teachers' union in the two localities issued a statement on Thursday to clarify its position. The state has not committed itself to paying the arrears of the employees of the Ministry of Education from 2012 until 2016, and they have not received their latest monthly salary.

The protest would harm basic and secondary school stages in the midst of examinations, as teachers may strike from invigilating exams.

The teachers' union also demands increasing the employees' meal allowance to SDG300 ($46) instead of SDG220 ($33.70) to be included in their salaries, "similar to employees in other Sudanese states".

