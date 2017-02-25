Nigeria: Heroin, Transported From Pakistan, Abandoned At Lagos Airport

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered 6.158 kilogrammes of heroin abandoned at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The consignment, which originated from Pakistan, was left unclaimed on the conveyor belt at the arrival hall during the inward screening of passengers on Etihad Airways flight.

Two suspected drug traffickers were also apprehendeded at the airport while attempting to smuggle 2.035kg of cocaine concealed in cassava flour to Nairobi, Kenya and 2.485kg of cannabis to Qatar, the NDLEA said in a statement on Friday.

The NDLEA commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, said the abandoned heroin was hidden inside a bag of clothes.

"Officers detected 6.158kg of heroin hidden amidst clothes in the abandoned luggage," said Mr. Garba.

"Oluwasheto Abiodun, 39 year old electrician, was found in possession of 2.035kg of cocaine while Ibe Divine, 33 year old welder, was caught with 2.485kg of cannabis. Both cases are currently under investigation."

Mr. Oluwasheto, who hails from Ondo State, told officials that his childhood friend asked him send some items to Nairobi.

"I am an electrician based in Lagos. My childhood friend asked me to buy perfumes, sun glasses and shirts for him," he said.

"After I bought the items, he then called that somebody will give me cassava flour to add and send to Nairobi in Kenya. However, during search operation at the airport, two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.035 was hidden inside the flour.

"This was what led to my arrest. I was only given the sum of N300,000 to buy the items, but my action has led me into detention," said Mr. Oluwasheto, who is a single parent.

The second suspect, Mr. Divine, who is a welder said in his statement that he wanted to sell the cannabis in Qatar for a high profit.

"I am a welder but I have been working in Qatar as a labourer," said the father of two who hails from Imo State.

"I bought the cannabis for N15,000 in Nigeria with the intention of making very high profit from it in Doha. In all l had ten parcels of cannabis hidden inside jeans trousers in my luggage.

"During search of my luggage, I was arrested after the drug was detected."

Muhammad Abdallah, the Chairman of the NDLEA, assured members of the public that the agency would continue to improve its screening capability in drug detection, arrest and prosecution of drug barons.

"The NDLEA will continue to wax stronger in counter narcotic operations," he said.

"We have equally organised a manhunt for the importers of the abandoned heroin and they shall soon be exposed."

The NDLEA boss also called for the support of members of the public with useful information on the activities of drug barons in their communities. The suspects will soon be charged to court.