Zimbabwe: Fashion Hits, Misses At NAMA Ceremony

The main reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is to also tell them about our own experiences.

A US female star and fashion icon once said she always loved fashion because it is a great way to express her mood. She is a shoe lover and the right pair of shoes can change the feel of an outfit and even change how a woman feels about herself.

I can say that a woman can wear confidence on her feet with a high stiletto or slip into weekend comfort with a soft ballet flat. What I am saying might not make sense to many but one thing you ought to know is that dressing up needs confidence.

Last week I missed the National Arts Merit Awards red carpet moment because of another duty call. Last year, I became friends and an enemy at the same time after criticising the fashion boom at those awards.

Zimbabwe still got a long way to go when it comes to dressing for the red carpet. Some are taking a leaf from the international celebrities, which is a plus but make sure you do it the right way.

Although I wasn't present, many are still waiting for my judgment on the fashion statement. Let me do my round up according to what I have noticed on social media. I had also recorded the event and took my time later on to view it.

Just like the E-Hollywood Fashion Police, I have every right to criticise what I saw on social media pictures, videos and television record.

Anyway let me start by asking -- I always question this -- Is Zimbabwe ready for the Lady Gaga style? Where are our designers who also claim they have what it takes to dress celebrities?

Carl Joshua Ncube, who was the host to me had a fair share when it comes to the fashion statement. I remember attending his last awards show in South Africa, the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards and alas he was on point with a tuxedo which also went well with his jokes.

Yes he looked executive and stylish.

I understand at the NAMAs he wanted to maintain his look of converse shoes, jacket and jean. Somehow as a comedian he can get away with that but one thing that needs to be improved is the colour co-ordination of the outfits. I can say this time he tried, but could not match his known standards. It seems he was rushing to be on stage.

Mr Carl, you need to be reminded that African print bowtie was on point, but please stick to the rules, a lapel pin should always be on the left side -- I mean near the pocket where there is a pocket square.

I respect your stylist because as a comedian, somehow it is also expected, unless they want you to look executive always.

Remember the likes of Kapfupi and Gringo made fame not only because of their jokes and stunts but fashion statement too. Keep up your brand.

To the ladies on the red carpet Rebecca Muchenje and Rumbidzayi Takawira, well let me applaud you that you did not disappoint as the dresses fitted well with hairstyles and makeup.

I like the colours you picked and this then proved to me that Zimbabwe we are going somewhere. Imagine interviewing people, when you are not on point.

Some of the local celebrities who thronged the red carpet failed dismally to impress. We so loved the African print but when it doesn't look good on you, you end up looking squashed doll.

Bulawayo queen songstress Sandra Ndebele, chose to be in white, a colour of peace and angelic, but Mama Ndebele avoid tight clothes when going on stage with such a figure. Yes you want to show us the curves, but your time is up, move over as Beckies with good hair are here to stay.

Gospel diva Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave, well the fact that I respect you as a sister doesn't mean I have no voice over your wardrobe malfunction. This is the second time. What on earth were you wearing my sister, should I " . . . sheedza vakuru vauye".

You and Mai Titi (female comedian), those dresses were a total disaster. Mai Titi you looked like you were coming from a bakery store. I think you forgot your oven gloves to make the outfit complete.

Best Outstanding Actor went to Anthony Tongani in "Conflicts".

It is true that we can't have all in talents.

I can be a fashion icon but when it comes to acting it might be a disaster.

This was the replica of Mr Tongai who wore a purple groomsmen jacket with a Geography teacher shirt.

Seriously how do the two mix?

It seems you just picked the jacket which was close by in your wardrobe. With such stature and colour, it's like oil and water.

Award-winner Ammara Brown shocked everyone with the new look of braids. Yes it suited you well but wrong choice of dress. Ammara you are so talented and I salute you but I expected more from you.

Winky D seemed to have improved greatly when it comes to dressing up for awards. He still maintains his look which is fine.

Bigman chimhanyei henyu pazvese fashion and music wise.

Jah Prayzah, "Soja Rinoenda Kure", I won't say much on the uniform, but congrats on the award.

Well, fashion is eternal and let's embrace it.

Looking forward to the Zimbabwe Music Awards show and this time I will make sure there is nothing on my diary so I attend the red carpet live.

Please don't take any offences as this is just my job, not to criticise but to guide, getting facts from those who are above me when it comes to dressing and point how best others should have done it.

Our mention of who wore it best went to Carl Joshua Ncube for that tuxedo jacket and jeans. You nailed it bro!