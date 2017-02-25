25 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: President Zuma Waits for Courts to Do His Job for Him

press release By Glynnis Breytenbach MP

President Jacob Zuma's decision to not suspend or institute an inquiry into the fitness of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office, is hardly surprising.

This is a very transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem. Both have behaved in a deplorable manner, bringing the administration of justice and the NPA into disrepute in the process.

Both have been found to be parsimonious with the truth and irrational by the High Court.

Yet the President prefers to sit it out and wait for the Courts to do his job for him, just as he sat and waited for the General Council of the Bar to do his job for him.

This decision, it seems, comes after the decision by the North Gauteng High Court granting the two prosecutors leave to appeal against its earlier decision to strike them from the Roll of Advocates.

The disregard shown for the National Prosecuting Authority, its independence and smooth functioning beggar's belief. The NPA is seriously dysfunctional at best, and must now continue to limp along with two senior managers on special leave until their appeal is heard.

Regardless of the outcome of the appeal process, both Jiba and Mrwebi have demonstrated that they are not fit and proper to hold the office within the NPA that they currently hold, and the President should act immediately if he is serious about the efficacy of the Criminal Justice system in South Africa.

Glynnis Breytenbach MP

DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

South Africa

