25 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Praiz Becomes Ambassador for Charity

By Nathaniel Bivan

Musician Praiz Adejo has been unveiled as one of Big Church Foundation's ambassadors. This took place recently in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the fast growing non-governmental charity foundation signed the artist for its 2017 project year.

Addressing the board members of Lagos office, the Chairman, Dr. Olakunle Churchill said they needed a new Ambassador for the Big Church Foundation to spearhead the Agriculture and Mining project targeted at the Nigerian youths. He described the choice of Praiz as a worthy one because she has worked with the foundation during charity campaigns in the past.

Praiz is to pilot the empowerment of 36,000 youths in Nigeria. 1,000 youths from each

state are to be empowered through talent hunts, skill acquisition, loans, small business starts and job creation.

Also at the unveiling board conference was the current Ambassador for Women and Children, actress Rosaline Meurer whose key charity portfolio is the orphanages, girl child and nursing mothers. Signed since 2015, with Television Personality Amb. Rachel Bakam signed in 2016 for Media and Charity Awareness Campaign, they are now joined by Praiz who heads the Project Empowerment Portfolio.

Mr Paul, the personal Assistant to the Chairman, Project Manager and Business Analyst expressed optimism over the signing and role the artist will play in the Agric/Mining Summit of Big Church Foundation flagging off in a couple of weeks.

Other members present were the Foundation Executive Manager of Abuja branch, Tomiwa, Yebo -Foundation coordinator/ PR Mr. Raphael Cudjoe - Head of IT , Clay - Multi Media Department, Maureen Cyril of GoodGirl Foundation, Ivy Cypriel of Crown and Glamour TV and others.

