25 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN ANC Youth League Elects New Leader

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal elected its new leadership on Friday night.

Delayed by late registrations, the league's ninth provincial congress in Durban finally held its election at around 22:00.

Most of the positions were not contested as all the branches seemed to favour the same person.

These are the new leaders of the "young lions" in the province:

Kwazi Mshengu - Chairperson;

Sbo Thembela Hlabangane - Deputy Chairperson;

Thanduxolo Langelihle KaMduduzi Sabelo - Secretary;

Nomfundo Zwane-Dlamini - Deputy Secretary;

Verus Thobelani Ncamphalala - Treasurer.

