The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal elected its new leadership on Friday night.
Delayed by late registrations, the league's ninth provincial congress in Durban finally held its election at around 22:00.
Most of the positions were not contested as all the branches seemed to favour the same person.
These are the new leaders of the "young lions" in the province:
Kwazi Mshengu - Chairperson;
Sbo Thembela Hlabangane - Deputy Chairperson;
Thanduxolo Langelihle KaMduduzi Sabelo - Secretary;
Nomfundo Zwane-Dlamini - Deputy Secretary;
Verus Thobelani Ncamphalala - Treasurer.
Source: News24