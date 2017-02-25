Nigeria: Assembly Speakers Want Quick End to Southern Kaduna Crisis

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures has call for a quick and lasting resolution of the Sothern Kaduna crisis, urging Nigerians to embrace peace at all times. The conference condemned the killings and wanton destruction of properties that occurred in Southern Kaduna and urged Nigerians to be their brothers' keepers.

This is contained in the communiqué of a special meeting of the body yesterday in Abuja.

The communiqué read by the Chairman of the Conference and Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulmumini Ismaila Kamba, commended the combine efforts of security agencies in restoring peace in the North-East troubled by the Boko Haram crisis.

Besides, the communiqué commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heading to the provisions of the Constitution by transmitting power to the Vice President while proceeding on vacation and prayed for his quick recovery and enjoined all Nigerians to do same.