25 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Infantino Visit Historic - Chiyangwa

Photo: Libération
Gianni Infantino.
By Paul Mundandi

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa feels the visit by FIFA president Gianni Infantino has left a lasting legacy not only on Zimbabwean football, but the rest of Africa. The Harare businessman says nothing will ever be the same again. "I am very excited by the visit. It was a landmark visit and extremely positive for generations that will come after us. Even if I leave it will remain and it's a legacy.

"His coming was the crystallisation of success and even for him to meet the President, you can't come to Zimbabwe and fail to meet His Excellency, President Robert Mugabe. It was a legendary visit.

"He participated on my birthday party and after that he saw my Head of State before leaving the country and I was very much excited about his visit," said Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa also took the opportunity to take another dig at CAF president Issa Hayatou.

"He has not apologised and I am still waiting for his apology. I know his tricks and I am ready for a long drawn-out electoral fight," said Chiyangwa.

"I am the voice of the voiceless and I will continue to fight for democracy in Africa as far as football is concerned.

"We are ahead of him and we are winning the elections on March 16."

The ZIFA president is the official campaign manager of Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who is challenging Hayatou for the CAF presidency and said it was normal for rival camps to battle for relevance in an election.

