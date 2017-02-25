Nigeria: Actor, Uche Maduagwu, Mocks Niyola's Boobs

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has mocked sensational soul/jazz singer, Niyola for having a breasts that are out of shape. Camouflaging under the guise of praising her for her beauty,

music craft and career success, the actor who has been accused in recent times of craving media attention, stylishly made a mockery of the pretty singer's breasts, insinuating that they are overused and out of shape for a singer of her class.

In his usual fashion, he shared a couple of Niyola's sensual pictures on social media, with words full of praises for her while stylishly making a mockery of her breasts.

"Beauty they say is relative and it is in the eyes of the beholder, what you call beauty might be what someone else will see as trash. Let's always appreciate the beauty of a good woman, don't always judge the book by its cover; it's the content of the heart that matters most, and just because a girl dresses in an outfit that shows her sexy skin doesn't mean she is trying to seduce anybody.

I know some haters will be saying 'Olympus has fallen', well, that's your own definition of beauty; I just feel this is the most gorgeous Nigerian singer ever. She is so decent and very humble, those who don't know what fashion is will be the first to judge as if they are better off. Let us appreciate goodness when we see it, just because a good woman is doing way better than you in her career doesn't mean you should start hating", he wrote.

Recall that last week, Tonto begged Uche to stop writing about her crisis rocked marriage, claiming that it was yielding negative results on her image and marriage, begging him to oblige her request as a birthday gift to her son, King Andre, who recently turned a year old.